    Inteligencia artificial: Introducción y aplicaciones en el derecho

    Introducción a Inteligencia Artificial y Machine Learning. Aplicaciones en el derecho.

     

    Docentes:

    Dr. Jorge Andrés Díaz Pace – ISISTAN (CONICET – UNCPBA)

    Dra. Silvia Schiaffino – ISISTAN (CONICET – UNCPBA)

     

    Día y hora: miércoles 12 de agosto a las 17 hs.

     

    Gratuito y abierto.

    Inscripción previa ingresando a: https://forms.gle/VfAndscvbrxeBNTd7 o bien por email a posgrado@der.unicen.edu.ar

     

     

    Organizan:

    Facultad de Ciencias Económicas y Jurídicas. Universidad Nacional de La Pampa.

    Facultad de Ciencias Exactas. UNICEN

     

    Facultad de Derecho. UNICEN

