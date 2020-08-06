Inteligencia artificial: Introducción y aplicaciones en el derecho

Introducción a Inteligencia Artificial y Machine Learning. Aplicaciones en el derecho.
Docentes:
Dr. Jorge Andrés Díaz Pace – ISISTAN (CONICET – UNCPBA)
Dra. Silvia Schiaffino – ISISTAN (CONICET – UNCPBA)
Día y hora: miércoles 12 de agosto a las 17 hs.
Gratuito y abierto.
Inscripción previa ingresando a: https://forms.gle/VfAndscvbrxeBNTd7 o bien por email a posgrado@der.unicen.edu.ar
Organizan:
Facultad de Ciencias Económicas y Jurídicas. Universidad Nacional de La Pampa.
Facultad de Ciencias Exactas. UNICEN
Facultad de Derecho. UNICEN